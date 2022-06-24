Rashists in occupied territories kidnap relatives of Ukrainian military - including children, - MID

Cases of abduction of relatives of Ukrainian servicemen in the temporarily occupied territories are becoming systemic. In particular, it recently became known that the occupiers had taken hostage several children of another Ukrainian serviceman.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

Today, most of these cases are recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. At the same time, both adult relatives (including women and elderly people) and children are abducted.

Unfortunately, the databases of Ukrainian citizens fall into the hands of racists during the seizure of office buildings or with the help of collaborating traitors", said in a statement.

In the future, the Russians may contact the military and demand to arrive in the occupied territories in exchange for the safety of relatives.

The MID noted that none of these cases went unnoticed by the state. Ukraine is fighting for each of its citizens.