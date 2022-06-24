United States will hand over to Ukraine all promised HIMARS missile systems by mid-July, - media

A batch of four highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems recently announced by the United States will be delivered to Ukraine by mid-July.

This was stated by a senior official of the US Department of Defense, writes "European Truth" with reference to CNN.

The first batch of the four missile systems promised by the United States to Ukraine is already in the country. The official also told reporters that another platoon of Ukrainians is learning to operate the systems.

On June 23, the United States announced a new $ 450 million tranche of military assistance to Ukraine. The package includes weapons and equipment, including new HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and tens of thousands of additional ammunition for the artillery that has already been provided.

