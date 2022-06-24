Russians are trying to surround Ukrainian troops in area of Lysychansk, - Ministry of Defense

Enemy troops are trying to surround the defenders of Ukraine in the area of Lysychansk in Luhansk region, forming a "cauldron".

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The hottest parts of the front are the settlements in the southern and southeastern directions from Severodonetsk. The enemy significantly increased the number of air raids. The enemy seeks to establish full control over Severodonetsk, is conducting offensive operations to try to surround our troops in the Lysychansk area and block the main logistics routes," said a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.

He also said that as a result of the attacks on Lysychansk and surrounding villages, a huge number of buildings were destroyed.

Such settlements as Borivske, Verkhnokamyanka, Mykolayivka, and Bila Hora are also under fire.

Watch more: Occupiers shot champion of USSR and Europe in motor all-around Anatolii Dreval on doorstep of his own house. VIDEO

Motuzyanyk stressed that the enemy continues to launch missile strikes on military and critical objects of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

"In particular, missile strikes were carried out on objects in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, including X-59 cruise missiles, as well as Onyx," he said.

Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv direction are under constant artillery fire from Russian invaders.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense explained that in this way the enemy was trying to prevent the Armed Forces from entering the state border and the rear of a group of Russian troops operating in the Slavic direction.

Read more: United States will hand over to Ukraine all promised HIMARS missile systems by mid-July, - media

"At any cost, the enemy seeks to hold the captured frontiers. To this end, intensified the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Also, our intelligence records the accumulation of forces and means of the engineering units of the occupiers in the area of ​​the settlement of Velykyi Burluk, "Motuzyanyk said.

Commenting on the situation in the Mykolayiv direction, the spokesman noted that with the support of army aircraft, the enemy inflicted massive artillery strikes in the areas of Bila Krynytsia, Lyubomyrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Posad-Pokrovske, Kyselivka, Blahodatne, and Velyke Artakove.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified, the aggressor is conducting a counter-battery fight with the help of MLRS "Hurricane", and also fired at the objects of transport infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlement of Apostolove.