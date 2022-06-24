PO on compliance with requirements for EU membership: In short term, more than 70 laws need to be adopted

The status of a candidate for membership in the European Union changes the entire agenda of Ukraine's domestic and foreign policy - everything will be determined by Ukraine's European integration.

The road map or action plan for fulfilling the requirements for EU membership should be approved in the near future, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Sibiga said on the air of the information telethon "UArazom", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the near future, a road map or an appropriate action plan for the necessary steps to be taken by the state at the legislative and executive levels to achieve the strategic goal of EU membership will be approved. In general, this changes the paradigm. Today, it seems to me that the entire agenda in foreign and domestic policy will be determined by the European agenda," he said.

According to him, the work to achieve the criteria for EU membership will be carried out not because it is a requirement of the European Union, but, first of all, because it is necessary for Ukrainian society and the state to become a leading European country.

Sibiga noted that, according to preliminary estimates, Ukraine will have to pass more than 70 laws in the short term, and "close 35 chapters" in total.

"With this decision (on candidate status - ed.) A new reality comes in Ukraine and in Europe: we have lost uncertainty, there can be no alternatives.

We are heading, including legally, for EU membership, "said the Deputy Head of the PO.