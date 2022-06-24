From all elevators invaders took out grain of old harvest, - mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

Every day, the Russian military takes dozens of grain trucks out of captured Melitopol. They are ready to buy a new crop at $ 80 per ton, which is below cost.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center according to Ukrinform

"As for the new harvest, the racists announce the following collection criteria: they agree with someone that they take 50%, with someone - 70%. They also announce the price at which they are ready to harvest - less than $ 80 per ton. This is less than the cost. and only one person from the occupiers is authorized to conduct such negotiations and buy the harvest," Fedorov said.

He also added that the invaders had already removed the grain of the old harvest from all the elevators. According to him, every day 30 to 50 cars are exported from the city and Melitopol district - about 1,000 tons of grain.

See more: In occupied Sevastopol two ships are loaded with stolen Ukrainian grain. PHOTO