Russia wants to completely remove OSCE from Ukraine: it is blocking extension of mandate, - EU statement

By blocking the extension of the mandate of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine, Russia apparently wants to completely dismantle all the Organization's instruments in Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement issued by the EU at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia seems determined to dismantle all OSCE instruments one by one, while remaining committed to obstructing or abolishing all instruments that would bring us closer to transparency, mediation, reconciliation and, ultimately, lasting peace. This has been the case with all OSCE field operations in Ukraine, "the EU said in response to a report by Henrik Willadsen, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine.

It was reminded at the meeting that Russia first managed to close the OSCE observation mission in September 2021 at the Gukove and Donetsk border checkpoints. Then the Russians forced the closure of the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine in April 2022.

"In addition, Russian-backed armed groups are holding members of the SMM mission in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine, despite their functional protection as OSCE personnel. This is completely unacceptable. We strongly condemn this fact and call for their immediate release. Now the office of the Project Coordinator in Ukraine has become the next target of obstruction by Russia," the statement said.

The EU stressed its strong support for the extension of the mandate of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine.

"We deeply regret the statement of the Russian Federation about the intention to block the agreement on the extension of the mandate of the Project Coordinator in Ukraine. We continue to call on Russia to reconsider its position in order to enable the Project Coordinator in Ukraine to continue its important work in Ukraine," the statement said.