Russia fails to prevent the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, - Sky News

According to Sky News, the Russians are trying but cannot attack the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, citing LIGA.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that weapons, including long-range systems, were being successfully delivered to Ukraine, and that Russia could not prevent this.

He also did not give much credence to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Severodonetsk.

"By withdrawing the Ukrainian armed forces from Severodonetsk, they are in a position where they can better defend themselves", - the official said.

