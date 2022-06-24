At Glastonbury Festival, Zelensky called for pressure on politicians to help Ukraine: "Prove that freedom always wins!"

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on participants in one of the world's most powerful Glastonbury festivals in the UK to put pressure on politicians to step up assistance to Ukraine in restoring peace.

The related appeal was made by the President of Ukraine during his online speech, Censor.NЕТ reports.

Zelensky noted that this year the festival was resumed after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that the disease has paused the lives of millions of people around the world, but did not break.

"We in Ukraine would also like to return to our life as it was and enjoy freedom and this beautiful summer. But we cannot do this because of the worst thing - Russia has stolen our peace.

But! We will not let the Russian war break us. And we want to stop the war until its consequences have ruined people's lives in other countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America - all of which are now under threat.

Read more: When you defend democracy, sometimes you have to act undemocratically, - Zelenskyi

Here is why I turn to you for support!

Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days. And I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack.

Spread the truth about the Russian war! Help Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes due to hostilities. Find our United24 charity platform. And put pressure on all the politicians you know to help Ukraine restore peace.

Time is priceless, and every day is worth lives. The more people join the defense of freedom and truth, the sooner the Russian war against Ukraine will end. Prove that freedom always wins! "- urged the head of the Ukrainian state.