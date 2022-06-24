Russian Ambassador Antonov offered the United States a "secret truce" over Ukraine behind Kiev – Politico

During a dinner with US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov proposed a "secret truce" and intimidated "the Nazis in Kiev."

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by Politico.

Antonov and Khalilzad decided to have dinner at Cafe Milano in Georgetown, an area along the northwest coast of Washington.

Khalilzad began the conversation by saying that "some way" must be found to end Russia's war against Ukraine through agreements, with which Antonov agreed. However, he immediately asked what the United States would like to give up. Instead, the American diplomat insisted that Antonov should discuss such matters with Ukrainian ambassadors, not with him.

Then Antonov began to frighten his interlocutor with "Nazis in Kyiv."

"Do you have a lot of Jews living here in the United States? Why do they tolerate everything that is happening in Kyiv?" He said.

The Russian ambassador then complained about President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was "destroying the future of Ukraine".

Later, the issue of relations between the United States and Russia was raised in the conversation. Antonov said Russia "demands respect" and "wishes to be respected by the United States."

