Ukrainian soldiers stopped attack of enemy infantry in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive in the direction of Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske, the Russians withdrew.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on June 25 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus began the one hundred and twenty-second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on military and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation regarding the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has not changed significantly. The threat of using missile weapons from the territory of this country remains.

In the Seversky direction, to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border, in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy holds up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Panzer and 20th All-Army, as well as airborne units. The enemy fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Buchka in the Chernihiv region and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region. The occupiers continue the fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas of Bryansk region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining previously occupied positions. They carried out artillery shelling on elements of infrastructure in the areas of the city of Kharkiv and the Vyalovskyi Reservoir.

The actions of the enemy assault group in the area of the settlement of Uda were decisively suppressed by our soldiers. The enemy retreated. Inflicted an air strike from Ka-52 helicopters near the village of Yavirske.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy focused its efforts on conducting an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Dovgenke and Dolyna. The enemy fired on our positions near Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Dibrovny and Bogorodichny. They are trying to storm Dovgenke - Mazanivka, the battle continues. They struck an air strike near Dibrovny.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and regrouping the troops.

They did not take any active actions in the Kramatorsk direction. They carried out fire damage to our units with mortars and jet artillery in the areas of Raigorodok and Starodubivka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired artillery shells at the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Spirne, and Vovchoyarivka. They struck an air strike near Lysychansk and tried to block the city from the south.

In order to displace our units, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Metolkine, Sirotyne and Voronovo.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped the onslaught of enemy infantry in the direction of Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske. After the fire, the enemy withdrew. Units from the 5th All-Military Army are occupying the offensive in the direction of Pylypchatyne - Pokrovske, the fighting continues. In the direction of Rota - Vershina, the enemy advanced one kilometer.

In order to facilitate the actions of the group in the direction of concentrating the main efforts, the occupiers are trying to conduct restraining actions in the Avdiyivsky, Kurakhivsky and Novopavlovsky directions and keep the occupied frontiers. In the Zaporizhia direction - conduct defense.

The enemy tried to take control of the section of the road Yasynuvata - Kostiantynivka - fought in the direction of Vasylivka - Kamyanka. Our defenders rebuffed. The enemy retreated with losses.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. They are conducting reconnaissance, improving the engineering equipment of the positions and trying to prevent the regrouping of our troops.

To restore the previously lost position, by forces to the company's tactical group, the enemy led an offensive in the direction of Potemkin - Vysokopillya, Kherson region, had no success, retreated.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near the village of Starosillya.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy is holding four carriers of naval-based cruise missiles "Caliber" in readiness to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue. The guerrilla movement is intensifying in the temporarily occupied territories.