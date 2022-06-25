As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 339 children died and more than 611 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of June 25, 2022, more than 950 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation in our country. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 339 children were killed and more than 611 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 335, Kharkiv region - 179, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 55, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 31, Sumy region - 17," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

In the process of recording criminal offenses, it became known that a family and a 14-year-old son died as a result of airstrikes by Russian troops on March 9 in the town of Izyum, Kharkiv Region.



It also became known about the injury of a 16-year-old boy as a result of artillery shelling in the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, on April 6.



2061 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.

