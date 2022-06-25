Massive strike on Zhytomyr region: about 10 missiles shot down by Ukrainian air defense

This morning, the occupiers carried out a massive shelling of Zhytomyr region. About 30 missiles were fired on the territory of the region, about 10 missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

The head of the Zhytomyr regional military administration Vitaly Bunechko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Thank you to our air defense!‼️ This morning, during the massive rocket fire on the Zhytomyr region by Russian planes from Belarus, our defenders shot down about 10 missiles, which aimed at the infrastructure facilities of the region, "the statement reads.

"Once again I will not tire of repeating these words: we hear a siren - we go to a shelter!", - Bunechko added.

