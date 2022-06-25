Russia did not seize Caesar self-propelled artillery units in Ukraine - General Staff of France

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces called the information that Russia had seized the Caesar self-propelled artillery units in Ukraine fake.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that information about the alleged seizure of self-propelled artillery units was reported by French politician Regis Castelno in the Telegram, as well as Uralvagonzavod, who asked in comments to convey "thanks to President Macron."

"This information is untrue. We categorically reject it. We discussed it with our Ukrainian partner," the French General Staff said.

In the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a source of information about the seizure of self-propelled artillery units named a little-known French politician (probably a member of the Communist Party of France, an opposition to the incumbent president) Regis de Castelno.

"This is proof that the supply of weapons to Ukraine is hitting hard on our enemy and they are trying to sow distrust among the French in the Armed Forces and create the impression that sending weapons to our country is useless," the statement said.

