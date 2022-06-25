HIMARS is already working in interests of Ukraine's defense, - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders hit the military facilities of the Russian occupiers with the help of MLRS Himars.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, informs Censor.NET.

"Multiple launch rocket systems M142 HIMARS are already working in the interests of Ukraine's defense. Artillerymen of the Armed Forces skillfully hit certain targets - enemy military facilities in our Ukrainian territory.

Thank you to the American people for providing weapons! Our goal is victory," the statement reads.

