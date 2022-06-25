ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13291 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
23 299 71
war (20207) weapons (2426) Zaluzhnyi (287) MRL (89)

HIMARS is already working in interests of Ukraine's defense, - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders hit the military facilities of the Russian occupiers with the help of MLRS Himars.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, informs Censor.NET.

"Multiple launch rocket systems M142 HIMARS are already working in the interests of Ukraine's defense. Artillerymen of the Armed Forces skillfully hit certain targets - enemy military facilities in our Ukrainian territory.

Thank you to the American people for providing weapons! Our goal is victory," the statement reads.

Watch more: HIMARS systems are already destroying Russian occupiers. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 