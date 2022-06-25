ENG
Occupiers let out to one thousand shells hour, they have unlimited resource, - Reznikov

The Russian occupiers fire up to a thousand shells an hour to suppress the psychological state of Ukrainian defenders.

He stated this in an interview with ICTV, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russians use up to a thousand shells in one hour, trying to suppress the psychological state of our military. ... They pour a thousand shells per hour. They have an unlimited resource today, unfortunately.

Therefore, against such an unlimited resource, only effective weapons can be contrasted with the doctrine of another approach to application - point defeat," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

