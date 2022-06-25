We support Moldova against background of next threats from Moscow, - Kuleba

Ukraine supports the people of Moldova against the background of threats from Russia, which show only the weakness of Russia.

This was announced on Twitter by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We support the people and government of a friendly Moldova against the background of another threat coming from Moscow. 4

Threats to other states are all that is left for Russia after decades of failed policies based on aggression, coercion and disrespect. This only testifies to Russia's weakness," the minister stressed.

