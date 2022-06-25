ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12961 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 330 12
war (20207) Moldova (202) Kuleba (614)

We support Moldova against background of next threats from Moscow, - Kuleba

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

кулеба

Ukraine supports the people of Moldova against the background of threats from Russia, which show only the weakness of Russia.

Про це у This was announced on Twitter  by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NET.

"We support the people and government of a friendly Moldova against the background of another threat coming from Moscow. 4
Threats to other states are all that is left for Russia after decades of failed policies based on aggression, coercion and disrespect. This only testifies to Russia's weakness," the minister stressed.

Read more: Occupiers let out to one thousand shells hour, they have unlimited resource, - Reznikov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 