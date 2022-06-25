We are trying to deploy brigade group in Poland within framework of NATO structures, - Minister of Defense Blaszczak

At the NATO summit in Madrid, Poland will advocate for an increase in the Alliance's presence in the country against the background of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak in an interview with polskatimes.pl.

"We are looking for more troops and we want to increase the readiness of allied forces in the event of a threat. I confirm that we are trying to deploy a brigade group in Poland within NATO structures. For several years now, we have been accepting American soldiers on Polish soil, their number is increasing, and maintaining this permanent presence is one of my priorities, "said the Deputy Prime Minister.

He added that each NATO summit identifies priorities and directions for developing the Alliance's capabilities in the coming years.

"This year's meeting will be extremely important, as Russia's aggression against Ukraine has finally changed the global security system. Just as the Warsaw Summit decided to establish battalion battle groups with Allied forces in Poland and the region, we seek to reach a decision in Madrid to further increase their potential as an element in strengthening the deterrence and defense of NATO's eastern part," Mariusz Blaszczak added. .

He is confident that the Madrid summit will strengthen further global coordination of aid to Ukraine, "not only the supply of weapons and equipment needed for defense, but also assistance in training Ukrainian soldiers and humanitarian aid to the population of this country."