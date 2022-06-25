There can be no talk of Russia's concessions in response to threats from Kremlin, - Lithuanian President Nauseda on Kaliningrad transit

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda believes that the government should immediately start consultations with the European Commission on the implementation of sanctions on Kaliningrad transit.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth", Nauseda wrote about it on his Facebook page, returning from Brussels.

"The government must immediately start consultations with the European Commission so that the imposed sanctions do not harm either Lithuania's interests or international agreements. Only by working together will we make the sanctions against the aggressor country painful," Nauseda said.

He stressed that on Thursday he discussed the issue of transit with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and noted that Lithuania will not make concessions to Russia.

It is clear that Lithuania must and will apply EU sanctions. Lithuania must and will maintain control over the goods transported through its territory, and there can be no talk of any "corridors", just as there can be no talk of Russia's concessions in response to threats to the Kremlin," Nauseda said.

It will be recalled that Lithuania has restricted the transit of steel and ferrous metals to the Kaliningrad region, citing EU clarifications.

Moscow has said transit restrictions violate international agreements and has threatened to retaliate.

