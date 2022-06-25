ENG
Serbian President Vucic has claims to EU candidate status for Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has criticized the European Union's decision to grant Ukraine candidate status.

"As a lawyer for the devil, I had one question that I will not raise in public. A question that is very difficult to answer when it comes to Moldova and Ukraine, especially Ukraine," Vucic said.

"We have been told for decades that they do not need a new Cyprus in Europe. And now you see that they can get both three Cyprus and four Cyprus. This suggests that politics has always been dominant and decisive. Viktor Orban said that economically, Serbia and Montenegro are much more ready to become part of the European Union. But who cares," the Serbian president complained.

