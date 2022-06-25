Ukraine itself decides what is acceptable at negotiating table with Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insists that Russia's war against Ukraine is aggressive, and that Ukrainians must decide for themselves what is acceptable to them in negotiations with Russia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

"What I see is the need to defend and support Ukraine, and Ukrainians themselves decide whether or not they are ready to accept at the negotiating table. Because there is no doubt that this is an aggressive war in which both sides are not equal. There is an aggressor and a country that is defending itself. And the right to self-defense is enshrined in the UN Charter, "the Secretary General of the Alliance commented on Macron's words about "humiliation of the Russian Federation."

According to him, the war will end at the negotiating table, and Ukraine should be supported in order to provide it with the strongest possible position and help it remain a sovereign and independent state.

Stoltenberg also urged not to take peace in Europe for granted.

"It is always risky to take peace for granted. For this reason, NATO must remain flexible and ready for all kinds of threats. We have already seen that when peace is taken for granted, it can end in war," he added.

