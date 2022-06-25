Decision to supply us with modern tanks and aircraft has not yet been made. But earlier about Stinger told that it is impossible, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the problem of obtaining modern tanks and planes needed by Ukraine has not been solved yet, but he is optimistic about it.

He said this in an interview with ICTV, published on June 24, Censor.NET reports with reference to Gordon.

Reznikov noted that Ukraine receives from its partners "high-precision weapons that are capable of inflicting the right damage for the right purposes." He stressed that there will always be not enough weapons until victory, and Ukraine will continue to ask partners for support, but he is optimistic and positive about the results of the third meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

"The Panzerhouses have arrived ... It's happened, it's a tectonic shift, which means there will be Gepard and other relief options tomorrow, and that's a very important story. I can say that the capacity of our fleet to protect our interests in the Black Sea will increase - there are already anti-ship systems, and there will be additional reinforcements. There will be more MLRS systems and missiles for them ... There will be enhanced cooperation and interaction according to intelligence," the minister announced.

He noted that Ukraine, in particular, receives "online" information from partners about the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles by the Russians, which together with information from the Ukrainian air defense allows you to launch alerts and give people the opportunity to enter shelters in time.

"There are, of course, things that are fundamentally - so far! - unresolved. These are tanks and planes. Modern, I mean. This is an issue that we continue to discuss with partners, to convince that we also need it. So far, no political decision has been made to provide modern tanks and aircraft. But I am an optimist. You know that in November last year I was told during my visit to the United States that it was impossible for us to get a Stinger," Reznikov said.

According to him, American officials explained that the law did not allow providing Stinger to Ukraine, and responded to the proposal to change the law that it was also impossible.

"Now we have received about a thousand Stinger. That means that the impossible is possible, including our victory over the Russian Federation," summed up the Defense Minister.

