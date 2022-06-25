Rada will work in a turbo mode to fulfill by 2025 all obligations concerning accession to the EU, - Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada will work in a turbo mode so that by 2025 Ukraine could fulfill all the obligations related to its full membership in the EU.

This was declared by a chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"We will come up with a comprehensive plan for these works. I think we will definitely present them to the public - a list of those legislative acts and a plan for these acts to be adopted in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Because we want everything to be transparent, stable and predictable", Stefanchuk emphasized.

He is convinced that "there will be no delays in the parliamentary vote".

"Parliament will do everything to make 2025 the year when Ukraine fulfills all the obligations related to its potential membership in the European Union. And the parliament, I think, will cope even faster. Just as we quickly coped with the government by filling out a questionnaire", the speaker added.

