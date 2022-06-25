Ukraine increases grain exports by 50% every month during blockade of ports - Ministry of Infrastructure

To address the global food crisis caused by Russia's blockade of ports, Ukraine is increasing grain exports across its western borders by 50 percent each month.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine with reference to the telegram of the head Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The Ministry of Infrastructure stated that in the conditions of the blockade of Ukrainian seaports, they are working daily on the reorientation of logistics to land, in particular to the western borders of Ukraine with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

"We are doing everything possible and the dynamics are very positive now. Every month we grow grain exports across the western borders by almost 50%. If it were not for the fact that last year's harvest needed to be exported urgently, we could reach the normal average monthly volume that we had before with the help of ports in a few months", the head of the department stressed.

Read more: Zelensky discussed with Nauseda ways to export Ukrainian grain