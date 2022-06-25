ENG
News War in Ukraine
Donetsk region (1890) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367) war crimes (659)

During June 25 Russians killed 3 and wounded 2 civilians of Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On June 25, Russians killed three civilians in the Donetsk region and wounded two others.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, thisa was written by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration on telegram .

He noted: "On June 25, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, New York and Pervomaisky. Two more people were injured.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha".

Read more: Armed Forces control 45% of territory of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

