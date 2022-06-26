In Donetsk direction main efforts of enemy concentrate on attempts of encirclement of divisions of Defense forces around Lysychansk, - General Staff

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Lysychansk direction and attempts to encircle units of the Defense Forces in the Lysychansk area.

Thus began the one hundred and twenty-third day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on military and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation regarding the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has not changed. The threat of using missile weapons from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

In the Seversky direction, the aggressor fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Kharkiv, Bazaliyivka, Ruski Tyshky, Stary Saltiv, Verkhniy Saltiv, Kutuzivka, Rubizhne, Dementiyivka, Chepil, Svitlychne, Korobochkine, Ivanivka, Shestakove and Pechenihy.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on conducting an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Dovgenke and Mazanivka. They fired from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne, Novopavlivka, Adamivka, Hrushuvakha, Vernopillya, Krasnopillya, Mazanivka, Vesele and Kurulka.

They carried out shelling near Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka, Bila Hora, Verkhnokamyanka, Vyimka, Verkhnokamyansky and Zolotarivka. Inflicted an air strike by a pair of Su-25s near the village of Bila Gora.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. They carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Mayaki, Pyskunivka, and Siversk.

In the Avdiyivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, it conducts hostilities and carries out systematic fire action in order to restrain our troops and prevent them from being transferred to threatening directions.

They fired from tanks and artillery in the areas of settlements Keramik, Krasnohorivka, Severnne, Vodyane, Opytne, Umanske, Tonenke, Karlivka, Novomykhailivka, Maryinka, Paraskoviivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Komar, Novosilka, Velyka Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Huliaipilske, Huliaipil Chervone, Zelene Pole, Huliaipole and Malynivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and exerting fire on our units in order to prevent the regrouping of troops. Our aircraft, in the relevant areas, struck at enemy clusters. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the main efforts of the enemy ship group are focused on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Two carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in certain areas.