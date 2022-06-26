Klitschko about missile strike on Kyiv: There are people under rubble, two victims were hospitalized

Search and rescue operations are underway on the 9th floor in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a Russian missile hit.

The mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Friends! Search and rescue operations are underway in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district where the rocket hit. There are people under the rubble. Some residents were evacuated, two victims were hospitalized. Rescuers continue to work, medics are on site," the statement said.

