As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 339 children were killed and more than 613 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 952 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of June 26, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 339. The number of injured has increased - more than 613.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 335, Kharkiv region - 179, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 57, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 31, Sumy region - 17," the statement reads.

In particular, on June 23, two children aged 6 and 9 were injured as a result of artillery shelling by the occupiers of the village of Maloryazantseve, Popasna district, Luhansk region.

2061 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.

