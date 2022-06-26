ENG
3 744 8
war (20236) Kyiv (1667) shoot out (8708) Ihor Klymenko (70)

As result of shelling of capital's house, 5 people were injured, - head of National Police Klymenko

київ

According to preliminary data, five people were injured in a shelling of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

The chief of National police Igor Klimenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to him, this is the second hit of a Russian missile in a residential complex in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

