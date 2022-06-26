Kuleba on Kyiv shelling: G7 summit must respond with new sanctions and heavier weapons for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the shelling of Kyiv by the Russian occupiers.

He reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET

"She is 7 years old. A Ukrainian child slept peacefully in Kyiv until a Russian cruise missile blew up her house. Many others across Ukraine are under fire. The G7 summit must respond with new sanctions against Russia and heavier weapons for Ukraine. Russia's sick imperialism must be defeated," the statement said.

