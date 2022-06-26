Missile strikes on Kyiv are deliberate escalation and signal of G7 summit, - Swedish Prime Minister Bildt

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt believes that the missile strike on Kyiv is nothing more than a deliberate escalation by Russia.

He reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"It’s difficult to see this morning’s missile attack against residential areas of Kyiv as anything but a deliberate escalation and a signal to the G7 meeting in Elmau today", - explained Bildt.

We will remind, that on June 26 the Russian occupiers fired at the 9-storeyed house in Kyiv.

It is known that 1 person died, and 4 - were hospitalized.

