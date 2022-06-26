Missile strike in Cherkasy region: two arrivals near regional center, 1 dead, 5 injured. Infrastructure damaged

Today the enemy fired missiles at Cherkasy region. Two arrivals near the regional center were recorded.

Про це повідомив у The head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"We have two arrivals near the regional center. One was killed and five were injured. The infrastructure was damaged," he said.

"I emphasize once again: do not publish photos and videos! Do not expose all of us to repeated attacks on locations," - added the head of the region.

