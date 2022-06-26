Rashists continue to fire on Dnipropetrovsk region, man and woman are wounded, high-rise buildings are destroyed, - RMA

The Russian occupiers fired three shots at the Zelenodolsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy kept the Zelenodolsk community in sight for several hours. It struck three times from "Grad" and artillery on people and housing.

In Zelenodolsk, two wounded - a man and a woman. They were provided with medical care. The city is destroying high-rise buildings. The house of culture and the post office were damaged," the statement reads.

