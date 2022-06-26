ENG
"Let's ride bare torso. We need to show that we are tougher than Putin": G7 leaders mocked Russian dictator

G7 leaders at a summit in Germany ridiculed Putin, who liked to be photographed with a naked torso.

According to Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

When the audience gathered at the negotiating table, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson asked: "Are we taking off our jackets?"

At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested "let’s wait" for the official picture before disrobing, but then Johnson quipped "we have to show that we’re tougher than Putin" and the joke kept rolling

"We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Trudeau said, referring to Putin’s infamous 2009 photo-op of himself riding shirtless on a horse.

Lets ride bare torso. We need to show that we are tougher than Putin: G7 leaders mocked Russian dictator 01

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added: "Horseback riding is the best."

