Ukrainian military shot down helicopter of occupiers of Ka-52 from "Igla", - Ministry of Defense

A Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter shot down a Ukrainian defender with the help of Igla MANPADS.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"Our calculation replaced the combat duty. At about eight o'clock in the morning, three enemy Ka-52s appeared in the sky from the enemy's side. As the helicopters approached, I aimed my Igla MANPADS at the target and launched it. turntable. Thick black smoke fell from the downed Alligator," said Nazar, a serviceman of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of AFU.

Read more: Russia has already exported 400,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, - Ministry of Agrarian Policy