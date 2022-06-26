ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14185 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
16 391 57
war (20236) Defense Ministry (1105) servicemen (1066) 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade (39)

Ukrainian military shot down helicopter of occupiers of Ka-52 from "Igla", - Ministry of Defense

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

міноборони

A Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter shot down a Ukrainian defender with the help of Igla MANPADS.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"Our calculation replaced the combat duty. At about eight o'clock in the morning, three enemy Ka-52s appeared in the sky from the enemy's side. As the helicopters approached, I aimed my Igla MANPADS at the target and launched it. turntable. Thick black smoke fell from the downed Alligator," said Nazar, a serviceman of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of AFU.

Read more: Russia has already exported 400,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 