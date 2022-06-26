From July 1, Polish Railways will cancel free travel for Ukrainian citizens

The current rules for issuing free tickets for refugees from Ukraine will be in effect until Thursday, June 30.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Polish railway operator PKP Intercity.

From Friday, July 1, these trips will follow the general rules included in the PKP Intercity regulations.

The company reminds that free travel for citizens of Ukraine in the 2nd class of economy trains of categories TLK and IC was introduced on February 26 this year. PKP Intercity was the first railway carrier to provide such an opportunity. Until the last days of June, more than 2.3 million citizens of Ukraine used the services of PKP Intercity.

From June 1 to June 30, citizens of Ukraine can travel for free only from and to the cities located on our eastern border, namely: Chelm, Dorogusk, Lublin, Hrubieszow, Przemyśl, Zagórz, Yaroslavl and Rzeszów.

"Recent months have confirmed the importance of PKP Intercity as a national passenger carrier. Rolling stock has been secured as soon as possible and hundreds of workers have been recruited to receive the first wave of refugees. This time has proved that the railway is a means of transportation that can be relied on - both on a daily basis and in crisis situations. It is worth noting that despite the great commitment to helping refugees from Ukraine, PKP Intercity at the same time fulfilled its priorities, ie the daily transportation of thousands of Poles. This May has become a record month in the company's history. In the first five months of this year, more than 20 million people have used the services of an intercity carrier. Last Sunday, June 19, the largest number of passengers in PKP Intercity's more than 20-year history was carried. Intensive preparations for the summer season are underway," the statement reads.