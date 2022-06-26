ENG
Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on occupiers in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the situation in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The evening report states: "In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our positions with mortars, barrel and jet artillery near Mykolaivka, Berestove, Pokrovsky, Kodema, and New York.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted heavy losses on the enemy near the village of Pavlivka. After an unsuccessful assault, the occupiers withdrew. "

