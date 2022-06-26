Russians fired at community in Donetsk region with cluster munitions, at least one person is wounded, - Kyrylenko

The Russians continue to destroy the social infrastructure of Donetsk.

The head of Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko announced it on telegram, Censor.NЕТ informs.

"Today a school in Toretsk came under fire - windows were broken, the roof was damaged. Yesterday - a school in Mayaky was destroyed. In total, more than 220 schools have been damaged by Russian weapons in four months," the official said.

He also pointed out that the shelling of the Avdiivka coke plant is underway, and - of the Avdiivka itself.

See more: During June 25 Russians killed 3 and wounded 2 civilians of Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

"The Russians used cluster munitions in Hrodivska community - at least one person was wounded", Kyrylenko said, urging Donetsk residents to evacuate.