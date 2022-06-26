ENG
Zelensky in a conversation with Trudeau expressed thanks for financial support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau for financial assistance and support in counteracting Russian aggression.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was announced on    Zelensky's Twitter account.

"I had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. And thanked for the financial assistance and support Canada is providing for Ukraine to counter Russia's aggression. We coordinated positions on the eve of important international events. We discussed further increasing Ukraine's defense support", Zelensky wrote.

