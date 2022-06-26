Ukraine will receive four more HIMARS in the middle of the summer, - the Pentagon

The first batch of four HIMARS is already in Ukraine. The next batch of launchers will arrive by mid-July.

This was stated by a Pentagon spokesman at a briefing, Censor.NЕТ reports citing BBC.

Four HIMARS in Ukraine are serviced by a crew that has been trained both in terms of operation and in terms of maintenance and support, the agency added.

The United States has already agreed on the delivery of the second batch of four launchers, but there is no specific date yet, it will be about mid-summer, the Pentagon added.

Read more: Pentagon clarified what equipment new aid package for Ukraine contains