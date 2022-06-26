Switzerland is ready to provide consular support to Ukrainians in Russia - President of the Confederation Cassis

The Ukrainian side appealed to Switzerland to help provide consular services for Ukrainians in Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ citing the European truth, this was stated by the President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis.

"Switzerland has offered "good offices" to both Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine is currently asking us for support, including consular services, for its citizens in Russia. We are currently discussing with Russia, as it is necessary for three parties to agree. Offering our assistance as we do in US-Iran relations, reinforces its credibility," Cassis said.

He also said that against the background of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the question arose of the expediency of Switzerland's neutral status - in particular in the context of the country's accession to EU sanctions.

Read more: Switzerland imposes sixth package of sanctions against Russia, it includes oil embargo and disconnection of 4 banks from SWIFT

"The resumption of EU sanctions against Russia was a political decision based on the values enshrined in our constitution," Cassis said, adding that Russia was violating international law and "our principles and values."

In the absence of diplomatic relations after the 2008 war – Switzerland helps Georgian citizens in Russia. The Swiss embassy in Tbilisi has a service for Russian interests and the embassy in Moscow has a service for Georgian interests.

On February 24, the day of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine announced quitting diplomatic relations with Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also recalled to Kyiv the Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in the Russian Federation Vasyl Pokotyl for consultations and began the evacuation of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.

Read more: Ukraine’s MFA closely follows detention of theater director Lavrenchuk in Italy

At the same time, Ukraine did not sever consular relations with Russia - in accordance with Article 2 of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.