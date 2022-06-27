In Russia, for first time since 1918, there was default on foreign debt - Bloomberg

In Russia, there was a default on sovereign debt in foreign currency due to the imposed sanctions, which made it impossible to pay foreign creditors.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

For months, Russia has found ways to circumvent the sanctions imposed after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. But at the end of the day on Sunday, the grace period for the payment of interest in the amount of 100 million US dollars expired until May 27, and this is considered a default in case of default.

According to the newspaper, this is a sign that the country is becoming an "economic, financial and political outcast."

Since the beginning of March, the foreign exchange reserves of the central bank (RF - Ed.) Remain frozen, and the largest banks - cut off from the world financial system.

But given the damage the sanctions have already done to the economy and markets, the default is rather symbolic.

Russia itself has refused to accept default, saying it has the funds to cover any bills but is unable to make payments.

Last week, Russia announced it would move to service its $ 40 billion in outstanding sovereign debt in rubles, criticizing the "force majeure" situation it said was artificially created by the West.

It is worth noting that the last time Russia defaulted on its foreign creditors was more than a century ago, when the Bolsheviks relinquished the debt burden of the Russian Empire in 1918.

