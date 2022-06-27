Akhmetov has filed lawsuit against Russia in European Court of Human Rights

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov has filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation in the European Court of Human Rights over Russia's war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of SCM.

"Evil cannot go unpunished. Russia's crimes against Ukraine and every Ukrainian are glaring. The guilty must be punished. With the help of the best Ukrainian and American lawyers, I have filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights for damages. This lawsuit is one of the first international legal actions against Russia, the purpose of which is to stop the criminal activities of the Russian aggressor, destroy the Ukrainian economy and steal Ukrainian assets, "Akhmetov stressed.

The businessman asks the ECtHR to bring Russia to justice for the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, looting, and theft of export goods.

As the owner of Azovstal and many other industrial enterprises that became the target of the Russian armed forces that invaded Ukraine, Mr. Akhmetov is doing everything possible to bring Russia to justice for the destruction it is sowing in Ukraine, the SCM said.

In addition to this complaint, Akhmetov filed a lawsuit to take urgent precautionary measures to prevent further blockade, looting, diversion of flows, and destruction by Russia of grain and steel produced by SCM. He asks the Court to make it clear to Russia that its actions, which are exacerbating the food crisis, and the steps being taken to further damage the Ukrainian economy are unacceptable.

