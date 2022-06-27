Rashists are trying to lure Mariupol residents back to city with fakes, - city council

Russian occupiers try to lure Mariupol residents back to the city to use them in labor slavery and create a "living shield" for themselves

As Censor.NET informed, the Mariupol city council reports about it.

To do this, the occupiers distribute fake lists of addresses of houses for demolition or repair. In this way, they resort to manipulation and trickery to force people to return and keep them there as long as possible.

"The fact that the information disseminated is not true is evidenced by the absence of houses that were completely destroyed, and vice versa by the presence of surviving houses marked "demolished". The occupiers and collaborators are manipulating the people of Mariupol to come to the city to save at least some surviving property, or to return to live, because the housing is supposed to be repaired," the statement reads.

The City Council urges Mariupol residents not to trust those who destroyed Mariupol.

There is a war going on and there is a very high probability that the trip to Mariupol will be a one-way street. The occupiers want to return people to Mariupol to use them in labor slavery and create a "living shield" to cover themselves when the Armed Forces begin liberating the city", emphasized the Mariupol city council.