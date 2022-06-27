ENG
Peskov on Akhmetov's lawsuit against European Court of Human Rights against Russia: We left Council of Europe

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the decision of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov to file a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights.

In particular, he recalled the decisions of the Russian Federation related to the withdrawal from the Council of Europe.

"In this case, we came out of the relevant documents with them, so here the answer is absolutely obvious," he explained.

We will remind, earlier the businessman Rinat Akhmetov filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation to the European Court of Human Rights because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

