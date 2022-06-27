On island of Zmiinyi, Armed Forces inflicted more than 10-point strikes and hit another "Pantsyr-S1" - OK "South"

Ukraine struck more than 10 accurate strikes on Zmiinyi last night, hitting another Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir-C1". The operation will take a long time, the goal is to liberate the island.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We are continuing the operation on Zmiinyi. That night more than 10 exact defeats were inflicted on the island, we are investigating the results, but now we have the first report that another anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir-C1" has been hit again," Humeniuk said.

She clarified that the military operation is designed for a long time and the absolute liberation of the island from the occupiers.

Humeniuk informed that there are two missile ships of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea, which carry 16 cruise missiles.