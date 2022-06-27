G7 calls on Russia to ensure free passage of agricultural vessels in Black Sea, - statement

The G7 countries call on Russia to guarantee the free passage of agricultural vessels from Ukrainian ports.

It is reported about it in the joint statement of these countries, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We urge Russia (...) to ensure the safe passage of agricultural vessels from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea," the document said.

It is noted that the G7 countries intend to strongly support Ukraine in the production and export of grain, oil, and other agricultural products.

"We will also promote the development of coordinated initiatives to ensure global food security, as well as respond to the causes of the global food crisis," the statement said.

