G7 leaders worried that Russia could hand over nuclear missiles to Belarus

The G7 countries are concerned that Russia could provide Belarus with missiles that could be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the G7 statement following the summit of leaders.

"We express serious concern after Russia's statements that it may hand over missiles to Belarus with the possibility of installing nuclear warheads on them," the leaders said.

