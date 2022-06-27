1 796 7
G7 calls on Kremlin to allow Ukrainians deported to Russia to return home
G7 leaders have called on the Kremlin to allow Ukrainians forcibly deported to Russia to return home.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the statement of the "Big Seven".
"We demand that Russia immediately allow the safe return of Ukrainian citizens, who are often by force (deported - ed.) to Russia without their consent," the statement said.
