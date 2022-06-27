To counter Russian aggression, Ukraine and Moldova must strengthen cooperation in all areas, - Zelenskyi

At a joint briefing with Moldovan President Maya Sandu, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stressed that the countries should strengthen cooperation in all areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Together we must do everything possible so that Russian aggression can no longer threaten Ukraine, Moldova, or anyone in Europe. On this basis, we must strengthen our cooperation in all areas: humanitarian, economic, energy, border policy, and security," said the head of state.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine and Moldova have the same threats posed by the aggression of the Russian Federation and Russian policy.

"If threats have one root, then our answers should be common," he said.

