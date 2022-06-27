35 088 110
Rocket strike on very crowded place in Kremenchk. There are dead and wounded, - mayor Maletskyi
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a crowded place in Kremenchuk that has nothing to do with hostilities.
The mayor of the city Vitaly Maletskyi reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.
"The missile strike on Kremenchuk came in a very crowded place, which is 100% irrelevant to the hostilities. There are dead and injured. RASHISTI BURN IN HELL! Together with all relevant services, I am at the scene of the tragedy," said the mayor of Kremenchuk.
